Ex-WFI chief missed no opportunity to sexually harass women wrestlers: Delhi Police

In the alleged sexual harassment case lodged against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, while the court granted him one-day exemption from appearance, Delhi Police have said the accused never missed an opportunity to sexually harass women wrestlers.

The police made the submission before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harjeet Singh Jaspal of Rouse Avenue Court, saying that there is sufficient evidence to frame charges against Singh.

Delhi Police cited alleged incidents from Tajikistan in its case against Singh, claiming that these events show his awareness of his actions.

According to the police, during an event in Tajikistan, Singh forcibly hugged a woman wrestler and later justified his actions by saying he did it like a father.