Enough evidence to proceed against ex-WFI chief, Delhi Police tells court

He also urged the court to frame the charges against Singh, stating that even a mere gesture can constitute a crime under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). During the last hearing, the complainant women wrestlers had said that that the allegations they have levelled against Singh warrant framing of charges.

The court has posted the matter for further hearing on 23 September.

On 1 September, counsel for the wrestlers had argued that Singh and Tomar were never exonerated by the oversight committee, adding that the panel, headed by ace boxer M.C. Mary Kom, was an “eyewash to assuage sentiments”.

Senior advocate Rebecca John, appearing for the wrestlers, had said: “The allegations in the FIR culminating in the charge sheet of which your honour has taken cognisance are of a nature that necessitates the framing of charges against the accused persons.”

She had also claimed that the oversight committee was not constituted as per the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act.