Enough evidence to proceed against ex-WFI chief, Delhi Police tells court
Delhi Police have told Rouse Avenue court that they possess sufficient evidence of sexual harassment to proceed with a trial against Brij Bhushan Singh and co-accused Vinod Tomar
Delhi Police told a court on Saturday that former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and current BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was not exonerated by the oversight committee constituted by the government to investigate allegations of sexual harassment against him.
Both Singh and former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar were present in Rouse Avenue court, where the police made the submission before additional chief metropolitan magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal.
“Singh was not exonerated by the oversight committee. The committee had given recommendations, and not a decision. Nowhere has it been stated that these allegations are not substantiated or are false,” special public prosecutor Atul Srivastava told the court.
He also urged the court to frame the charges against Singh, stating that even a mere gesture can constitute a crime under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). During the last hearing, the complainant women wrestlers had said that that the allegations they have levelled against Singh warrant framing of charges.
The court has posted the matter for further hearing on 23 September.
On 1 September, counsel for the wrestlers had argued that Singh and Tomar were never exonerated by the oversight committee, adding that the panel, headed by ace boxer M.C. Mary Kom, was an “eyewash to assuage sentiments”.
Senior advocate Rebecca John, appearing for the wrestlers, had said: “The allegations in the FIR culminating in the charge sheet of which your honour has taken cognisance are of a nature that necessitates the framing of charges against the accused persons.”
She had also claimed that the oversight committee was not constituted as per the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act.
“The committee’s report needs to be junked. It was an eyewash to assuage sentiments,” she had contended.
As the complainants concluded their arguments and placed on record the Supreme Court judgements, it was claimed that the committee has made only generic recommendations without any findings in the matter.
On 11 August, Delhi Police had told the court that they possessed sufficient evidence to proceed with a trial against Singh. On Saturday, ACMM Jaspal was once again informed by the police that there is a clear case against Singh and co-accused Tomar.
