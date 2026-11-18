Kolkata’s College Street was the scene of tense clashes on Wednesday, 18 November, between members of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), the student wing of CPI(M), and the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) over attempts to set up bookstalls promoting conflicting ideologies. There was heavy police deployment, bringing traffic on the busy academic hub to a standstill.

The confrontation erupted after ABVP members attempted to set up a bookstall selling nationalist literature in front of a stall run by SFI, which had organised a three-day mini book fair showcasing leftist and progressive writings. The ABVP carried books by Swami Vivekananda and pictures of Bharat Mata, demanding permission to set up alongside SFI's stall.

Traffic in the busy College Street area—a vital thoroughfare serving Calcutta University, Presidency University and Calcutta Medical College—came to a standstill for over an hour after ABVP supporters protested near the Calcutta University main campus around 11.15 a.m. They reportedly squatted on the road, staged a blockade and allegedly attempted to vandalize the SFI stall, Left student leaders claimed.

The protesters tore down flex banners at the SFI stall, ripped and burned books, and damaged hoardings, SFI members said. SFI supporters responded by displaying the national flag and questioned if those involved could be considered students, stating, "No student would indulge in burning books."

Large police contingents deployed barricades and guardrails to separate the rival groups, but tensions escalated when ABVP workers tried to break through, resulting in scuffles. An SFI member was reportedly injured during the altercation.

Left Front chairman Biman Bose visited the SFI stall amid chants of “go back” from ABVP supporters. Responding to the slogan, Bose said in a lighter vein, “I did not come to stay, so it was useless to raise such slogans.” CPI(M) central committee member Sujan Chakraborty was also present.

BJP West Bengal president Samik Bhattacharya described the incident as “only an expression of their youthful exuberance,” adding, “agitations in the state have never been a vegetarian affair; such things do happen sometimes.”

The dispute dates back to Tuesday when the CPI(M) launched its mini book fair in front of the Mahabodhi Society premises. Although the party claimed police permission was granted, SFI members alleged obstacles in setting up their stall, leading to clashes when police tried to remove books displayed along tram tracks.

Today’s violent episode adds to growing tensions as Left student groups accuse BJP-backed activists of vandalising their bookstalls during the Durga Puja festivities, raising concerns about attempts to curb their cultural and political presence.

College Street, long known as Kolkata’s literary and academic heart, has become a battleground reflecting the fierce ideological rivalry between Left and Right-wing student organisations—a clash now playing out through competing bookstalls, slogans and political symbolism.