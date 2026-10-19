‘They fear books’: Attacks on Left-wing stalls during Durga Puja condemned

A series of attacks on Left-wing book stalls during Durga Puja has triggered widespread anger across West Bengal, raising serious questions about freedom of expression, political intolerance and the role of the police. Stalls belonging to the CPM, CPI(ML) Liberation, SUCI and Forward Bloc have reportedly been attacked or demolished at several locations, with fingers being pointed at BJP workers.

In the latest incident on 19 October, a CPM book stall on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay Road, within the jurisdiction of Chatterjeehat Police Station in Howrah, was vandalised. CPM leaders alleged that BJP workers had repeatedly attempted to target the stall before carrying out a planned attack on Sunday night. Several CPM workers were reportedly injured while trying to intervene.

A local CPM leader said the attackers, pretending to be customers, and asked why the party was campaigning against the RSS. “Without waiting for a response, they began picking up and throwing the books,” he said. No one was spared and books by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, Kazi Nazrul Islam and Rabindranath Tagore were among those thrown around. The CPM said they were running this stall during Durga Puja for 60 years and had informed the Howrah Municipal Corporation and local police before setting it up. Not to be bogged down, workers later retrieved the books and set up temporary tables to sell the books. “The truth is, they fear books.”