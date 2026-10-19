‘They fear books’: Attacks on Left-wing stalls during Durga Puja condemned
Amidst festival fervour in West Bengal, attacks on book stalls reveal erosion of free expression and selective policing in the state's charged political climate
A series of attacks on Left-wing book stalls during Durga Puja has triggered widespread anger across West Bengal, raising serious questions about freedom of expression, political intolerance and the role of the police. Stalls belonging to the CPM, CPI(ML) Liberation, SUCI and Forward Bloc have reportedly been attacked or demolished at several locations, with fingers being pointed at BJP workers.
In the latest incident on 19 October, a CPM book stall on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay Road, within the jurisdiction of Chatterjeehat Police Station in Howrah, was vandalised. CPM leaders alleged that BJP workers had repeatedly attempted to target the stall before carrying out a planned attack on Sunday night. Several CPM workers were reportedly injured while trying to intervene.
A local CPM leader said the attackers, pretending to be customers, and asked why the party was campaigning against the RSS. “Without waiting for a response, they began picking up and throwing the books,” he said. No one was spared and books by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, Kazi Nazrul Islam and Rabindranath Tagore were among those thrown around. The CPM said they were running this stall during Durga Puja for 60 years and had informed the Howrah Municipal Corporation and local police before setting it up. Not to be bogged down, workers later retrieved the books and set up temporary tables to sell the books. “The truth is, they fear books.”
The controversy had already intensified in Jadavpur, where police and central forces attempted to remove Left-wing stalls near the 8B bus stand and Jadavpur University. Municipal vehicles and a bulldozer were brought to the area, while women activists formed a human chain to protect the CPM stall. Left leaders, including Sujan Chakraborty, argued with the police, and SFI general secretary Srijan Bhattacharya and others were reportedly subjected to a lathi-charge.
Stalls run by a human rights organisation and SUCI were demolished, while an AISA stall was rebuilt the following morning. SUCI leaders held a press conference outside their demolished stall. The CPM had earlier approached the Calcutta High Court, and questioned the use of a bulldozer. It sought protection against further coercive action by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation and police. An urgent hearing was granted, with the matter scheduled before Justice Parthapratim Roy.
The alleged selective enforcement has also attracted criticism. A nearby stall, the Maharshi Aurobindo Akhanda Bharat Pustak Bikray Kendra, was reportedly left untouched. Other incidents were reported in Nagerbazar, Barasat, Dhakuria, Entally, Jorabagan and Ahiritola. In Nagerbazar, individuals carrying ABVP flags allegedly vandalised a CPM stall. In Nadia, a CPM stall near the Phulia-Taherpur road was vandalised, with another reportedly set on fire. Attacks were also alleged in Barrackpore, Chandanpukur Bazar, Kalianibas and Talpukur, where CPM leader Gargi Chatterjee said tables and chairs had been thrown into a canal.
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Political solidarity
The dispute has produced an unusual display of political solidarity. Mamata AITC MLA Kunal Ghosh visited the Jadavpur stall, condemned the police action and bought books. Congress state president Shubhankar Sarkar also visited the stall and spoke to CPM state secretary Mohammad Salim. Singer Rupam Islam and actress Sudipta Chakraborty took to social media to criticise the removal of the stalls.
Interestingly, Bengal’s Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta also condemned the vandalism, saying that ideological differences could never justify preventing book sales or destroying stalls.
RSS publicity head Jishnu Basu said, “Everyone has the right to set up a book stall,” adding that those responsible were acting with “the arrogance of power”.
The controversy has unfolded alongside the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Puja tragedy, in which 19 people, including women and children, died in a stampede on 17 October. Opposition leaders questioned the crowd-management arrangements, with CPM leader Shatarup Ghosh criticising the administration for allegedly sending the police to dismantle a book stall rather than prioritising public safety. Kunal Ghosh also questioned why the police was busy with stall removals amid wider security concerns. Though both incidents are separate, they have intensified scrutiny of administrative priorities and accountability.
Meanwhile, the BJP has lodged a complaint against Left leader Md Salim over remarks allegedly insulting Goddess Durga. An FIR has reportedly been registered at Tala Police Station. BJP spokesperson Saptarshi Chowdhury said the comments had “deeply offended us Hindus”, although he did not clearly identify the specific remark that prompted his complaint. Salim had previously criticised the government’s portrayal of Durga and the promotion of Durga Puja as a state-sponsored festival, asking, “Why should this happen?”
CPM leader Sujan Chakraborty questioned the BJP’s intervention, saying the allegations concerned the government and asking why the party was acting independently.