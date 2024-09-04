SGPC objects to Golden Temple themed pandal for Pune Ganapati Utsav

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has taken exception to the construction of a pandal replicating Amritsar's Golden Temple — one of Sikhism's holiest shrines — for the Ganpati Utsav in the camp area of Pune, and termed it an act "inciting Sikh sentiments".

In a release issued in Amritsar, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said some people "knowingly replicate" historical Sikh sacred places, which hurts the religious sentiments of the community.

He said according to information received from the Sikh community in Pune, this pavilion (pandal) has been built for Ganpati puja in the camp area of Pune and it is exactly on the pattern of Harmandar Sahib, which is how most Sikhs refer to the Golden Temple.