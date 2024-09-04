SGPC objects to Golden Temple themed pandal for Pune Ganapati Utsav
SGPC president says some people "knowingly replicate" historical Sikh sacred places to hurt religious sentiments
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has taken exception to the construction of a pandal replicating Amritsar's Golden Temple — one of Sikhism's holiest shrines — for the Ganpati Utsav in the camp area of Pune, and termed it an act "inciting Sikh sentiments".
In a release issued in Amritsar, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said some people "knowingly replicate" historical Sikh sacred places, which hurts the religious sentiments of the community.
He said according to information received from the Sikh community in Pune, this pavilion (pandal) has been built for Ganpati puja in the camp area of Pune and it is exactly on the pattern of Harmandar Sahib, which is how most Sikhs refer to the Golden Temple.
He said this action is against Sikh traditions, customs and principles and has hurt the religious sentiments of the Sikh community.
Dhami said Harmandar Sahib cannot be replicated. Those who did this should have understood the Sikh traditions, beliefs and sentiments of the community, he said. Dhami also said the SGPC is sending a team to Pune for investigation.
He appealed to the Sikh community that such matters should be immediately brought to the notice of the SGPC, the apex religious body of the Sikhs.
With agency inputs