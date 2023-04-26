Shaista managing Atiq's financial empire: Police sources

Police officials probing the Umesh Pal murder in Prayagraj are now using the "economic route" to reach Shaista Parveen, wife of slain Atiq Ahmad and an accused in the case.



According to police sources, Shaista has information about her husband's massive wealth and property acquired in the past four decades.



"We have information that Shaista is desperately trying to hold on to the wealth and ensure that she saves it for her sons. We are now probing sources that helped the family get these properties, many of which may be 'benami'. The police carried out raids at Sallahpur and Hatwa villages of Prayagraj. Atiq Ahmed's brother Ashraf's in-laws' house is also in Sallahpur village," said a police official.