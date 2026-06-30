Shankar Brahme Samaj Vidnyan Granthalaya fellowship on Palestine awarded to Vineet Tiwari

Social activist and national secretary of the All-India Progressive Writers' Association Vineet Tiwari has been awarded the prestigious Shankar Brahme Samaj Vidnyan Granthalaya Fellowship for research and book-writing on Palestine.

As part of the fellowship, Tiwari will undertake an in-depth study of contemporary developments in Palestine and author a comprehensive, research-based book on the subject.

The three-month fellowship will begin on 1 August 2026. The book produced under the fellowship will subsequently be published by the Granthalaya in Hindi, English, and Marathi, making the research accessible to a wider readership.

A native of Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh, Tiwari is currently active in Delhi and Indore. He has been associated with people's movements, democratic rights campaigns, and human rights advocacy for over three decades. For the past twenty years, he has also been a prominent voice in Palestine solidarity initiatives in India.

Trained as a civil engineer, Tiwari later devoted himself to journalism, poetry, and theatre, using these mediums to engage with social and political issues. He is a founding member of Sandarbh Kendra, Indore, and is currently associated with the Joshi-Adhikari Institute of Social Studies, Delhi.

In November 2025, Tiwari travelled to the West Bank, where he conducted field visits and documented ground realities to gain first-hand insights into the region's social, political, and humanitarian challenges.