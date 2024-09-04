Sharad Pawar blames corruption for collapse of Shivaji statue

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday, 3 September alleged that "corruption" was the cause of the collapse of the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on Rajkot fort in Sindhudurg district last month.

Pawar was speaking at an event in Kagal in Kolhapur district where BJP leader Raje Samarjeet Ghatge joined NCP (SP).

"It was Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj who underlined the strategic importance of the sea, and built Sindhudurg and other sea forts. It was shocking to see that a statue, built only a few months ago and inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, collapsed," the senior leader said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde attributed the incident to strong winds, Pawar noted.

"In Mumbai, at the Gateway of India, there is a statue of Shivaji Maharaj, installed by the state's first chief minister Yashwantrao Chavan sixty years ago, and that statue is still standing strong," he said.

The reason for the collapse was clearly corruption, the NCP(SP) chief claimed.