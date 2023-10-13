Sharad Pawar slams Maharashtra govt over 'security' of women, contractual hiring

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Friday targeted the Maharashtra government over the "security" of women and “contractual hiring” in the state.

Addressing a press conference, Pawar claimed that there were 19,553 women reported “missing” from the state between January 1 and May 31 this year.

He also slammed the government over the “contractual hiring” of personnel in Mumbai police. He said the state has taken the decision to conduct government recruitments on contract.