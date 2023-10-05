NCP working committee meet focuses on preamble, Manipur, Maharashtra deaths

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Thursday strongly condemned the dropping of the words ‘socialist, secular’ from the preamble to the Constitution.

The "removal" become evident from new copies of the Constitution distributed to MPs recently, said the NCP, in a unanimous resolution passed after its extended working committee meeting held in New Delhi.

The meeting was presided over by NCP president Sharad Pawar and attended by working president Supriya Sule, national secretary Jitendra Awhad, and other senior leaders.

The party also expressed “deep anguish” over the continuing violence in Manipur and the total breakdown of the Constitutional machinery in the state.

Referring to the recent series of deaths in Maharashtra’s government hospitals, the NCP condemned “the complete breakdown of the health machinery” and the administration’s misplaced priorities that are glaringly evident by the alarming death toll at public hospitals this week in Thane, Nanded, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Nagpur.