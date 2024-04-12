Shashi Tharoor accuses Left of dividing anti-BJP votes in Thiruvananthapuram

Accusing the Left of dividing anti-BJP votes in Thiruvananthapuram, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has said the Left claims to be very concerned about opposition unity, but fails to address why it is devoting most of its energies in the constituency to undermining him instead of focusing on the "BJP's misrule".

Tharoor, who is locked in a three-way contest with BJP leader and Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar and CPI's Pannyan Raveendran in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, said it is ironical that the Left seeks to divide the anti-BJP vote in the parliamentary seat, and preach alliance dharma in Wayanad, from where Rahul Gandhi is contesting.

In an interview with PTI, the former Union minister said that putting up a candidate against him is something the Left has done every time, and he can't criticise them for that, since he took the seat from them in the first place in 2009.

"But devoting their entire campaign to attacking me is a tactic which can only help the BJP. The Left claims to be very concerned about opposition unity, but fails to address why, instead of focusing on the BJP's misrule, which they are supposed to oppose, they are devoting most of their energies to undermining me," Tharoor said.