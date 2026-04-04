Shashi Tharoor’s convoy attacked during campaign in Kerala, gunman assaulted

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s convoy was attacked in Kerala’s Malappuram district while he was travelling for an election campaign, prompting swift police action and raising concerns over VIP security arrangements.

The incident occurred as Tharoor was en route to campaign in support of United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate A.P. Anil Kumar. According to eyewitness accounts, a group of youths intercepted the convoy, forcing it to halt. The situation quickly escalated as some of them reportedly struck the vehicles, creating a tense atmosphere at the scene.

Security personnel accompanying the Congress leader intervened to disperse the group, but the confrontation soon turned into a scuffle during which one of Tharoor’s guards was assaulted. Authorities have described the episode as a serious breach of security protocols.