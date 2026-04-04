Shashi Tharoor’s convoy attacked during campaign in Kerala, gunman assaulted
Security guard assaulted as police detain two suspects in Malappuram incident
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s convoy was attacked in Kerala’s Malappuram district while he was travelling for an election campaign, prompting swift police action and raising concerns over VIP security arrangements.
The incident occurred as Tharoor was en route to campaign in support of United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate A.P. Anil Kumar. According to eyewitness accounts, a group of youths intercepted the convoy, forcing it to halt. The situation quickly escalated as some of them reportedly struck the vehicles, creating a tense atmosphere at the scene.
Security personnel accompanying the Congress leader intervened to disperse the group, but the confrontation soon turned into a scuffle during which one of Tharoor’s guards was assaulted. Authorities have described the episode as a serious breach of security protocols.
Police responded promptly, detaining two individuals in connection with the incident. An investigation is currently under way to identify others involved and determine the circumstances that led to the attack.
In a statement shared later, Tharoor reassured supporters that he was unharmed and that his security guard had recovered. He also said that his campaign schedule remained unaffected, with subsequent events proceeding as planned.
The incident comes amid heightened political activity in the state ahead of polling for the 140-member Kerala Assembly on 9 April, with vote counting scheduled for 4 May. The contest is expected to be closely fought between the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF), the Congress-led UDF, and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). In the previous election, the LDF secured a decisive majority with 99 seats, while the UDF won 41.
The attack has added to tensions in an already intense electoral environment, with authorities likely to review security measures for campaign events in the coming days.
With PTI, IANS inputs
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