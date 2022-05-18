Sheena Bora murder case: Timeline

Following is the timeline of the Sheena Bora murder case in which her mother and prime accused Indrani Mukerjea was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Wednesday.



April 24, 2012 - Sheena's employers receive her resignation letter, which, the CBI claimed later, was sent by her brother Mikhail after her death.



May 23, 2012 - Local police find a decomposed body in Maharashtra's Raigad district. The CBI later claimed it was Sheena's body.



August 21, 2015- Shyamvar Rai, Indrani Mukerjea's former driver, arrested by police for possession of illegal weapons. He tells the police about Sheena's killing three years earlier and Indrani's alleged involvement in the crime.

