Supreme Court grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao said the trial is not going to be completed anytime soon.

"The allegation made against the petitioner is that she planned the murder in view of the live in relationship of her daughter with Rahul Mukerjea, who was the son of Peter Mukerjea and his earlier wife," the bench said.