Shahjahan forcefully acquired Power of Attorney to sell land: ED charge sheet

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has accessed crucial documents on how suspended Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan sold land owned by the people of Sandeshkhali.

Sources said that Shahjahan’s men used to get the signatures of landowners forcefully on the Power of Attorney authorising Sheikh Shahjahan to sell their land to a third party.

This was over and above the other modus operandi adopted by them for grabbing land by rendering it useless after flooding it with saline water.

As per the ED’s findings, once Sheikh Shahjahan got the Power of Attorney, the land was sold to a third party at premium prices while the actual land owner was given a paltry sum.