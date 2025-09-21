Operation Sindoor shell remnants from Dal Lake explosion found during cleaning drive
LCMA officials recovered the shell remains and handed them to police for examination
The remnants of a shell that exploded in Dal Lake during Operation Sindoor in May were discovered on Saturday, 20 September, during a cleaning drive, officials said.
Authorities from the Lake Conservation and Management Authority (LCMA) retrieved the shell remains, which were subsequently taken to the nearest police station for further examination and necessary action.
On 10 May, a missile-like object had landed in Dal Lake, a major tourist attraction in Srinagar, causing loud explosions and smoke to billow from the water’s surface.
Security forces recovered debris from the lake, and another suspected object was found later that day in Lasjan, on the outskirts of the city. Multiple blasts were reported across Srinagar on the same day.
Operation Sindoor was launched by India in response to the 22 April Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 civilians, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
With PTI inputs
