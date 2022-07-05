Shinde Group seeks disqualification of 14 Sena MLAs except Aaditya Thackeray

The Eknath Shinde group Chief Whip Bharat Gogawale has served disqualification notices to all the Shiv Sena MLAs who defied his whip for the floor test of the new government on Monday.



However, Gogawale also said that the notice has not been issued to Worli MLA and ex-Minister Aaditya Thackeray -- the son of former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray -- as a sign of respect for Balasaheb Thackeray'.



Earlier, prior to the Speaker's election and the House trust vote, Chief Minister Shinde and his group had cautioned the Shiv Sena MLAs that they could face action for defying Gogawale's whip -- as both sides are attempting to exercise their authority over the 56-year-old party.