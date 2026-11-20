Shinde Sena MLA’s son seeks discharge in Palghar hospital attack case
A local court is set to hear Rohit Gavit’s plea on 25 November, while the prosecution files a charge sheet and seeks framing of charges
Rohit Gavit, son of Palghar Shiv Sena MLA Rajendra Gavit, has applied for discharge in the hospital attack case
Gavit and 10 of the other 22 accused are in judicial custody, Special Public Prosecutor Sudhir Gupta said
The case stems from an alleged assault on hospital staff during a dispute over the cost of treating people injured at Dahi Handi celebrations
Rohit Gavit, son of Palghar Shiv Sena MLA Rajendra Gavit, has asked a local court to discharge him in a case involving an alleged attack on staff at a private hospital in Palghar. The court is likely to hear his application on 25 November, Special Public Prosecutor Sudhir Gupta said on Friday.
Gupta said the prosecution had filed a charge sheet and asked the court to frame charges. He said the court would take up the pending matters together on 25 November. Gavit and 10 others are in judicial custody in the case, which names 23 accused. A Palghar court had earlier rejected bail applications from Gavit and several other accused.
The incident took place on the night of 5–6 September. A group that allegedly included Gavit accused the hospital of charging excessive fees to treat participants injured during Dahi Handi celebrations.
The group is accused of assaulting staff, threatening doctors and damaging hospital property. It also allegedly removed one of the injured patients from the intensive care unit by force.
In a separate case, Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatra was arrested in July over an alleged assault on doctors at a civic hospital in Thane district. The Supreme Court cancelled his bail in September, citing his criminal antecedents, the risk of witness interference and concerns about the alleged use of his influence while in custody. The court stressed the need to protect doctors from attacks.
With PTI inputs