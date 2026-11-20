Rohit Gavit, son of Palghar Shiv Sena MLA Rajendra Gavit, has applied for discharge in the hospital attack case

Gavit and 10 of the other 22 accused are in judicial custody, Special Public Prosecutor Sudhir Gupta said

The case stems from an alleged assault on hospital staff during a dispute over the cost of treating people injured at Dahi Handi celebrations

Rohit Gavit, son of Palghar Shiv Sena MLA Rajendra Gavit, has asked a local court to discharge him in a case involving an alleged attack on staff at a private hospital in Palghar. The court is likely to hear his application on 25 November, Special Public Prosecutor Sudhir Gupta said on Friday.

Gupta said the prosecution had filed a charge sheet and asked the court to frame charges. He said the court would take up the pending matters together on 25 November. Gavit and 10 others are in judicial custody in the case, which names 23 accused. A Palghar court had earlier rejected bail applications from Gavit and several other accused.