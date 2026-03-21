Shiv Sena accuses BJP of ‘murdering democracy’ after Satara ZP poll upset
Row erupts in Maharashtra as BJP wins presidency despite lacking majority, with Sena warning of fallout in future elections
A political row has erupted in Maharashtra after the Bharatiya Janata Party secured the presidency of the Satara Zilla Parishad despite not holding a numerical majority, prompting sharp criticism from its ally, the Shiv Sena.
The election for the top post in the Satara Zilla Parishad was held on Friday, with BJP candidate Priya Shinde emerging victorious over the nominee backed by the Shiv Sena–NCP alliance. The result has sparked allegations of political manoeuvring, as the alliance had the numbers on paper.
Senior Shiv Sena leader and minister Shambhuraj Desai accused the BJP of engineering defections to clinch the post. He claimed that two members each from the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party had switched sides during the vote.
“We will initiate disqualification proceedings against them,” Desai said, warning that the BJP’s victory could have repercussions in upcoming elections.
Desai described the outcome as “condemnable” and went on to allege that it amounted to a “murder of democracy”. He added that while the BJP might celebrate the win, the Shiv Sena and NCP would respond politically in future contests.
Despite being partners in the ruling Mahayuti coalition in Maharashtra—alongside the faction of the NCP led by Sunetra Pawar—the episode has exposed tensions within the alliance.
Desai also alleged that he was manhandled by police personnel during the election process, claiming he would raise the issue at the next cabinet meeting. He accused the police of acting in favour of the BJP, a charge that has further intensified the political dispute.
While the BJP has not publicly addressed the allegations in detail, the controversy has added to the friction within the state’s ruling coalition and may influence political alignments ahead of larger electoral battles.
With PTI inputs
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