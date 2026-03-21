Shiv Sena accuses BJP of ‘murdering democracy’ after Satara ZP poll upset

A political row has erupted in Maharashtra after the Bharatiya Janata Party secured the presidency of the Satara Zilla Parishad despite not holding a numerical majority, prompting sharp criticism from its ally, the Shiv Sena.

The election for the top post in the Satara Zilla Parishad was held on Friday, with BJP candidate Priya Shinde emerging victorious over the nominee backed by the Shiv Sena–NCP alliance. The result has sparked allegations of political manoeuvring, as the alliance had the numbers on paper.

Senior Shiv Sena leader and minister Shambhuraj Desai accused the BJP of engineering defections to clinch the post. He claimed that two members each from the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party had switched sides during the vote.

“We will initiate disqualification proceedings against them,” Desai said, warning that the BJP’s victory could have repercussions in upcoming elections.