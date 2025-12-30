Civic polls: BJP, Shiv Sena alliance cracks in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Pune

The BJP and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena will contest the January 15 municipal corporation elections in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Pune independently after seat-sharing negotiations between the two Mahayuti allies broke down, triggering a war of words between leaders of the two parties.

In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Shiv Sena MLA and cabinet minister Sanjay Shirsat blamed the collapse of the alliance on what he termed the BJP’s “arrogance” arising from its growing strength in the region. Shirsat said the Shiv Sena had consistently pushed for an alliance and that local voters also favoured a tie-up.

“However, some local BJP leaders deliberately broke the alliance. We feel bad that the tie-up has ended,” Shirsat told reporters. He alleged that despite discussions with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis resolving disputes over certain seats, the issues were later “deliberately revived”.

Claiming that the BJP continued negotiations while simultaneously preparing its own candidates, Shirsat said the Shiv Sena was kept “in the dark” to gain an advantage. He said the party has now asked all its candidates to file nomination papers and warned against any mud-slinging. “If attacked, we will respond in the same manner,” he said.

Rejecting the allegations, BJP minister Atul Save accused the Shiv Sena of repeatedly shifting its stand on seat-sharing. “Sena leaders sought seats from where BJP corporators have been winning consecutively. It was their arrogance that led to the break-up,” Save said.

He added that the BJP remained open to an alliance but said the Sena would have to take the initiative as only a few hours were left for filing nominations.