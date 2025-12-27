'Wants to bring Raavan Raj’: Aaditya Thackeray attacks BJP over tree-cutting plan for Kumbh Mela

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday attacked the BJP over the proposed cutting of trees in Nashik’s Tapovan area as part of preparations for the Kumbh Mela 2027, alleging that the ruling party was pushing development that would benefit builders at the cost of the environment.

Addressing party workers in Nashik ahead of the 15 January polls to the Nashik Municipal Corporation, Thackeray said the BJP’s actions reflected a political use of Hindutva rather than genuine concern for religious values.

“If the BJP had Ram in their mind, they would not have chopped the Tapovan. It wants to give that land to builders,” he said, adding that the party’s approach was driven by political interests.

“It wants to bring Raavan Raj,” he further claimed.

Thackeray also said that an alliance of the Shiv Sena (UBT), Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) for the Nashik civic polls would be finalised by the end of the day.

The Nashik civic body has proposed cutting trees in the Tapovan area to make way for a ‘Sadhu Gram’ colony as part of Kumbh-related infrastructure.