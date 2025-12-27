'Wants to bring Raavan Raj’: Aaditya Thackeray attacks BJP over tree-cutting plan for Kumbh Mela
Sena (UBT) leader opposes Tapovan proposal linked to Kumbh 2027 preparations, says Opposition alliance in city to be finalised
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday attacked the BJP over the proposed cutting of trees in Nashik’s Tapovan area as part of preparations for the Kumbh Mela 2027, alleging that the ruling party was pushing development that would benefit builders at the cost of the environment.
Addressing party workers in Nashik ahead of the 15 January polls to the Nashik Municipal Corporation, Thackeray said the BJP’s actions reflected a political use of Hindutva rather than genuine concern for religious values.
“If the BJP had Ram in their mind, they would not have chopped the Tapovan. It wants to give that land to builders,” he said, adding that the party’s approach was driven by political interests.
“It wants to bring Raavan Raj,” he further claimed.
Thackeray also said that an alliance of the Shiv Sena (UBT), Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) for the Nashik civic polls would be finalised by the end of the day.
The Nashik civic body has proposed cutting trees in the Tapovan area to make way for a ‘Sadhu Gram’ colony as part of Kumbh-related infrastructure.
The move has been opposed by local residents, environmental activists and Opposition parties. Earlier this month, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) stayed the civic body’s plan until 15 January.
Targeting the BJP further, Thackeray alleged that the party was intent on promoting real estate interests at the cost of Maharashtra’s cities and natural resources.
“The BJP is hungry to swallow Maharashtra and gift it to developers,” he said, adding that this “hunger” would “finish Maharashtra, cities and take the country backwards”.
“There is no employment for the youth and women. Forests are not secure anymore, and there is no improvement in the condition of the cities,” Thackeray said.
Outlining his agenda for Nashik, the former Maharashtra minister said he envisaged a medical college under the civic body, on the lines of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, along with improved transport services and lower local taxes.
Elections to 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra, including Nashik, will be held on 15 January, with counting scheduled for the next day. The nomination process began on 23 December and will conclude on 30 December.
With PTI inputs
