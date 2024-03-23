Shiv Sena accuses PM Modi of jailing Opposition leaders ahead of elections

The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Saturday, 23 March, alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was putting the Opposition leaders in the country into jails as he was scared of facing the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The party targeted the prime minister in an editorial in its mouthpiece 'Saamana', in the wake of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The criticism also comes days after Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut likened Modi to Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

The party claimed that the arrest of Kejriwal was not surprising as a dictator resorts to such acts.

In the editorial, the party also likened Modi to Mahabharata character Kansa.

"Kansa jailed all those he was scared of, yet Lord Krishna was born who assassinated him in the end," it said.