Shiv Sena (UBT) alleges voter registration scam, slams Election Commission

The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Wednesday accused the online voter registration process in Maharashtra of being a “scam” and criticised the Election Commission of India (ECI) as a “lifeless puppet” operating under the influence of the BJP.

In a strongly worded editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana, the Thackeray-led party claimed that the voter lists are increasingly including the names of deceased individuals while omitting those of living citizens.

The editorial alleged that software developed in Gujarat is being deployed in Maharashtra to manipulate voter records. “Names of those who have migrated are already in the voter list, yet 50–100 additional names are being registered per household.

This is a clear attempt to insert bogus voters. The BJP and Shinde camp used this tactic in the Assembly elections and are reportedly preparing to repeat it in upcoming Zilla Parishad and municipal polls,” the piece stated.

The editorial comes a day after opposition parties met with the state Chief Electoral Officer and the State Election Commissioner, urging free, fair, and transparent local body elections.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) criticised both the ECI and the State Election Commission, claiming that they have failed in their role as impartial guardians of democracy. “Among constitutional institutions functioning without direction, our Election Commission stands out. It is turning a blind eye as democracy is being undermined,” the editorial asserted.

The party also targeted statements by BJP leaders, including Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, who claimed that the grand alliance (Mahayuti) would secure 51 per cent of the vote in local body elections, despite the elections and alliances not being officially announced. The editorial questioned the basis of such confidence and called on the Election Commission to intervene.