Fighting for rights, justice becoming act of treason: Uddhav at Dussehra rally

At his annual Dussehra rally in Mumbai on Thursday, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray launched a blistering critique of the BJP, using the arrest of Ladakhi climate activist Sonam Wangchuk as evidence that India’s democratic space is steadily shrinking. Thackeray argued that “fighting for rights and justice is becoming an act of treason in the country”, warning that dissent is increasingly criminalised under the present regime.

The remarks came against the backdrop of Wangchuk’s detention under the National Security Act (NSA) after clashes in Leh on 24 September left four people dead and scores injured. The violence erupted during a shutdown called by the Leh Apex Body (LAB), which has been demanding statehood for Ladakh and the extension of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution to protect local land and cultural rights.

Wangchuk, known globally for his environmental innovation and activism, has been a leading figure in this movement. His arrest and transfer to Jodhpur jail have been widely criticised, adding to concerns that the government is silencing legitimate dissent.

Thackeray seized on the symbolism of Wangchuk’s case to argue that the BJP equates opposition with disloyalty. “This government has money to buy votes in Bihar but not for farmers in Maharashtra whose crops were destroyed by floods,” he said, demanding loan waivers and financial assistance for rain-hit cultivators. By contrasting relief for farmers with alleged political spending, Thackeray positioned the BJP as prioritising electoral manoeuvres over governance.