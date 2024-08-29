Shivaji statue collapse: Permission granted for a 6-foot structure only?

The recent collapse of a 35-foot statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot Fort, Sindhudurg, has ignited a heated political debate in Maharashtra.

Unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Navy Day last year (4 December 2023), the statue — now in pieces — is still generating heated allegations of corruption from the opposition, while the state government counters that their political rivals are politicising a 'bad weather' mishap.

Now, adding fuel to the fire, Rajiv Mishra, director of the Maharashtra directorate of arts, has 'clarified' to Marathi daily Loksatta that permission was granted only for a six-foot statue on that site and the directorate had remained "unaware" of plans to construct a 35-foot structure there.

“When permission is sought to erect a statue in the state, the Directorate requires a clay model of the proposed statue. A committee of experts, art historians, and artists examines this model before giving approval,” the newspaper quoted Mishra as saying.

According to Mishra, the sculptor presented a six-foot clay model, which the directorate approved. The Navy was informed accordingly.

However, Mishra claims, the directorate was never informed of any decisions to increase the statue’s height to 35 feet or to use stainless steel in its construction.

He does underscore that obtaining permission from the directorate and from the PWD (public works department) as well is mandatory before any statue can be erected.