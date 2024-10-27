SHO, others booked on murder charge after police custody death in Lucknow

Police on Sunday lodged an FIR on charges of murder and criminal conspiracy against the SHO (station house officer) of Lucknow's Chinhat police station and others after the family of a 30-year-old man who died in police custody alleged that he was beaten to death, officials said.

The incident evoked a strong reaction from the opposition parties, with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav saying "the term police custody" should be changed to "torture house", while senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged that the "BJP has established such a jungle raj in the state that police have become synonymous with brutality".

A resident of Jainabad in the Chinhat area, Mohit Kumar was arrested in connection with a case on Saturday. He died in hospital while in custody, following which his family members alleged police brutality as the cause of his death, police said.

Taking note of the complaint lodged by the victim's mother, an FIR under sections 103 (1) (Punishment for murder) and 61 (2) (criminal conspiracy) of the BNS has been registered against inspector Ashwani Chaturvedi, SHO at Chinhat police station and others, including some unidentified persons, additional commissioner of police Vibhuti Khand Radha Ram Singh told reporters on Sunday. A detailed probe into the matter is ongoing, he said.