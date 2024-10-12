Police encounters as (unstated) state policy

The surge of police encounters in Uttar Pradesh is borne out by a report in the Times of India (3 October 2024), which claimed that Gautam Buddh Nagar in Noida alone had witnessed one encounter every three days over the past two years. In Noida and Greater Noida, 49 alleged criminals were killed and 416 injured in 327 encounters, 938 were held, and 400 firearms and 24 knives recovered.

Members of the ‘thak-thak gang' (who allegedly specialise in breaking into parked vehicles and stealing stereos, radios and car accessories) figured on the list along with chain-snatchers, burglars and members of other more notorious gangs. Police commissioner Laxmi Singh said the crackdowns increased after Yogi Adityanath took over as chief minister for the second term in 2022.

While the claim of an ‘apradh mukt (crime-free) Noida’ is contentious and death for petty thieves questionable, the fact is that police in UP, as in other states, have embraced encounters as a legitimate instrument to show results. In a Facebook post at the end of September, Sulkhan Singh, a former director-general of police (DGP), UP, warned policemen who were staging fake encounters in the hope of receiving rewards and promotions that their ‘crimes’ could eventually catch up with them.

Singh recalled that criminal prosecution against policemen in Ghazipur and Sitapur districts was launched as many as 22 and 25 years respectively after the encounter killings they had staged. The former DGP claimed that at least 250 policemen, most nearing retirement, were languishing in various prisons. Their pleas for bail were not entertained by even the high court.