Encounters under shadow of doubt in UP must be judicially probed: Priyanka

After the Uttar Pradesh Police gunned down a second accused in the Sultanpur jewellery store robbery case on Monday, 23 September, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said all encounters that are under the shadow of doubt should be judicially investigated.

The UP Police said they have gunned down a second accused in the Sultanpur jewellery store robbery case in a pre-dawn encounter in Unnao district.

The gunfight between the accused, Anuj Pratap Singh, and the Lucknow unit of the Special Task Force (STF) broke out around 4 am on Monday in the Achalganj area, officials said.

On 28 August, jewellery worth approximately Rs 1.5 crore was stolen from Bharat Jewellers in Thatheri market of Sultanpur city in the Achalganj police station area.

The STF had gunned down Mangesh Yadav, another accused in the case, on 5 September in an encounter. The killing sparked a political controversy with the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress calling the encounter "fake".