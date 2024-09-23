Rahul's rally first major Cong gathering in Srinagar in 37 years: Party leader

The Congress' rally in Srinagar on Monday addressed by Lok Sabha leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi was the first major gathering in the Valley for the party in 37 years, which marks a "new dawn" for the Congress, a party leader said.

The rally was organised at Zainakote on the outskirts of the city by Pradesh Congress Committee president and former minister Tariq Hamid Karra, who is contesting from the Central-Shalteng Assembly segment.

"The historic rally is the first major gathering for the party in Srinagar in the past three decades — a new dawn for the Congress in Kashmir," the party leader said.

Thousands of enthusiastic Congress workers and supporters including a sizable number of women greeted Gandhi with high-pitched sloganeering as he reached the venue.