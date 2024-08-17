Ask and you shall receive...medals!

Emile Borel, a famous French mathematician in the first half of the 20th century, propounded the infinite monkey theorem, which stated that if a monkey is given a typewriter and allowed to pound away on its keys for an indefinite amount of time it would, sooner or later, produce the complete works of Shakespeare.

Something similar holds true for the awarding of medals to policemen in India: if a police official serves long enough and rises high enough in the hierarchy, he will be festooned with more medals than Michael Phelps by the time he retires.

Believe me, dear reader, I am not joking: I have yet to meet a retired IPS officer who has not received at least a couple of medals, regardless of the quality of the service rendered by him. As the holy Bible says: 'Ask and you shall receive'. In the police, one doesn't even have to ask, one will get it in the fullness of time just so that the tradition of 'you scratch my back and I'll scratch yours' remains embedded in the force's esprit de corps. (We indulge in the same game in the IAS, by the way, but we play for higher stakes, like the apex scale, Padma Bhushans, and reemployment as 'advisors').

For our friendly neighbourhood cops, there is a whole buffet of medals to choose from — President's medal for gallantry, President's medal for distinguished service, medal for meritorious service, Indian police medal, kendriya grihmantri dakshata padak, sewa padak, parakram padak, etc.

At this year's Republic Day parade, 1,132 personnel were awarded the gallantry medal and 102 the medal for distinguished service. Given the choice of medals and the numbers selected for the honour, one has to be a real wet sock or Keystone cop not to bag a medal or two before hanging up one's holster.