The mortician model of governance

A mortician's job is to carry out cosmetic enhancements to a deceased's body and to make it presentable before burial. It is different from that of a coroner, whose responsibility is to find out the cause of death.

In India, all governments — state or Central, past or present, majority or coalition — have always modelled themselves on the mortician whenever something goes wrong or an accident takes place. The whole effort is to cover up, dress up the incident, conceal the fault lines so that no one ever finds out the truth of why it happened and who was at fault. The coroner is persona non grata.

As I said, all governments have been doing this, but BJP I and II and Khichdi III have mastered this, and have converted what was once a science into a macabre art.

The Pegasus revelations were painted in the colours of national security and quickly buried. The extortion of the electoral bonds was justified on the grounds of transparency. Demonetisation was a strike against black money, abrogation of Article 370 one against terrorism. (None of these stated outcomes was ever achieved, of course).

The grotesque illegality of the Ram janambhoomi verdict was hidden under the pious plea of faith and belief. The Hindenburg report was transmuted into a crime of short-selling by the author of the report itself, and the company in the dock was glorified instead as a "national champion"! All this under the gaze of a benevolent judiciary.

The shamelessness and affrontery involved in these exercises is stunning. There have been seven major accidents, numerous derailments and hundreds of deaths in rail mishaps in the last couple of years. Mainly because of lack of funds to roll out KAVACH on a large scale, staff shortages, and inadequate funding of basic safety mechanisms (though tens of thousands of crores are readily available for trains for the elite).