Apple warns of Pegasus-like spyware attack

A Pegasus-like spyware attack targeting their iPhones is back in the news after at least two Indian citizens received alerts from Apple Inc. warning them about the same.

The alerts received on the night of 9 July, warned recipients describing a "mercenary" attack, highlighting the ability of the spyware to access personal devices, read messages, view photos, and use the microphone and camera in real time.

Iltija Mufti, political adviser and daughter of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, and Pushparaj Deshpande, founder of the Samruddha Bharat Foundation, were among the recipients of these alerts. Both individuals told The Hindu that their phones had been updated and would soon undergo forensic analysis.

Media reports said Apple’s India spokesperson did not provide an immediate comment on the alerts. The alerts did not explicitly state that the attacks were state-sponsored but mentioned Pegasus spyware as an example. Pegasus, created by the Israeli firm NSO Group Technologies, is sold exclusively to governments.

The Indian government has neither confirmed nor denied its purchase or use of Pegasus and has abstained from participating in a Supreme Court-ordered probe into the matter.

This is the first time such spyware alerts have been reported in months. The last known instance was in October, when the founding editor of Wire, Siddharth Varadarajan, and the South Asia Editor at the Organised Crime and Corruption Report Project, Anand Mangnale, received similar alerts.

Subsequent forensic analysis indicated they were targeted using a Pegasus vulnerability. Mufti and Deshpande have both blamed the Union government for the spyware attack.