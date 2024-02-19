iPhone alert to MPs: Apple's reply on vulnerability not clear, says minister

The government is still waiting for a clear reply from iPhone maker Apple on iPhone alerts sent to opposition political leaders around five months ago on alleged hacking of their devices by state-backed hackers.

In an interview with PTI, minister of state for electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the government has asked Apple two questions: whether their devices are safe, and if so, what was the reason for the alert sent to Opposition MPs.

"In my humble opinion, this is not something that any proprietary platform will completely concede whether they have vulnerabilities in their platform. There's an instinct in any platform to deny that vulnerability exists," he said. "We are asking a clear question, is your phone vulnerable? The answer to that is not totally unambiguous."

In October, several Opposition leaders claimed they had received an alert from Apple warning them of state-sponsored attackers trying to remotely compromise" their iPhones and alleged hacking by the government.

Among those who received the threat notification on their iPhones were Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, party leaders Shashi Tharoor, Pawan Khera, K.C. Venugopal, Supriya Shrinate, T.S. Singhdeo, and Bhupinder Hooda.

Former Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav were among others who received the notification, as were Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, Aam Aadmi Party's Raghav Chadha, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi and some aides of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

"Allegations when they were made, on that particular day we said very clearly this is for Apple to answer because it involves their device.