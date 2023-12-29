MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar dismisses Washington Post's report on Apple hack warnings

He said Apple was asked to join the enquiry with Cert-In and meetings have been held, and enquiry is ongoing.

"Ministry of Electronics & IT & my response to this incident has been consistent and clear from the incident - That it is for Apple to explain if their devices are vulnerable and what triggered these notifications," the minister said.

Washington Post in a report claimed that Apple's threat notifications in October to Indian opposition politicians warning that government hackers may have hacked their mobile phones had prompted the Indian administration to demand that the US tech giant soften its message.