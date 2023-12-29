Pegasus spyware used to target Indian journalists — reports

High-profile journalists in India have been targeted with the invasive spyware Pegasus, according to a report published by Amnesty International on Thursday, 28 December.

The civil rights watchdog carried out forensic investigations on the iPhones belonging to Siddharth Varadarajan, the founding editor of The Wire, and Anand Mangnale, the South Asia editor of The Organized Crime and Corruption Report Project (OCCRP).

"Our latest findings show that increasingly, journalists in India face the threat of unlawful surveillance simply for doing their jobs, alongside other tools of repression including imprisonment under draconian laws, smear campaigns, harassment, and intimidation," Donncha O Cearbhaill, the head of Amnesty's Security Lab, said.

What did Amnesty find?

In October 2023, Apple notified a number of iPhone users who the company suspected may have been targeted by the spyware. Among those notified were more than 20 journalists and opposition politicians in India.

Amnesty's investigation followed this news, with the Security Lab carrying out the forensic analysis.

They found that Mangnale's smartphone had been infected through a "zero-click" exploit after receiving a message on 23 August, 2023. This allows the spyware to install itself without the need for the user to click on a link.