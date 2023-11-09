Pegasus used to target Indian journalist who reported on Adani scam?

Indian journalist Anand Mangnale, who is affiliated with the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) and had reported on the Adani scam, has fallen victim to hacking by the notorious Pegasus spyware, created by the Israel-based NSO Group, reports Reuters.

According to the report, forensic analysis of Mangnale's iPhone revealed a hacking attempt in August, triggering a wave of concerns over national security and calls for stricter IT regulations.

The Pegasus spyware, exclusively sold to government entities and designed to combat terrorism and crime, has raised alarms due to ethical concerns around its usage, compromising data security and privacy of individuals.