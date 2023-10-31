Snooping agencies deployed as soon as Adani is touched: Rahul Gandhi on ‘spy attack’

A day after several Opposition leaders received alert notifications on their iPhones, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP-led Union government, alleging a state-sponsored spy attack on Parliamentarians.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Gandhi said this was done as soon as Adani was touched. "As soon as Adani is touched, intelligence agencies, snooping are deployed," Gandhi said, adding that Congress party leaders like KC Venugopal, Pawan Khera, and several other Opposition leaders received the alert.

"...Earlier, I used to think number 1 is PM Modi, number 2 is Adani and number 3 is Amit Shah, but this is wrong, number 1 is Adani, number 2 is PM Modi and number 3 is Amit Shah. We have understood the politics of India and now Adani ji cannot escape. Distraction politics is going on..." the Congress MP said.