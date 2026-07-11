Show same concern for farmers as traffic snarls: Onion growers' body to Maharashtra govt
Farmers say crop losses from erratic weather and price crashes deserve the same urgency as urban disruptions
The Maharashtra State Onion Growers' Association on Saturday urged the state government to accord the same urgency to farmers devastated by erratic weather as it does to traffic disruptions such as the recent landslide on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.
Association president Bharat Dighole said while traffic snarls in cities during heavy rain receive immediate attention, the recurring financial distress faced by farmers due to natural calamities and falling crop prices is rarely treated with similar seriousness.
"When traffic comes to a standstill in cities for a few hours, the entire state's attention is drawn to it. But when excessive rains, hailstorms, unseasonal showers, floods or drought destroy farmers' crops, the same amount of concern is rarely seen," Dighole said in a statement.
He noted that farmers routinely contend with crop diseases, erratic weather, price crashes and transport bottlenecks, often incurring losses worth lakhs of rupees in a single day, yet continue cultivating with resilience.
Referring to the landslide that disrupted traffic on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Dighole described it as a temporary consequence of heavy rainfall and said such incidents could occur during large infrastructure projects or natural disasters.
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"Rather than politicising such incidents, there should be a constructive discussion on how to minimise such occurrences in future, strengthen emergency response systems and reduce inconvenience to citizens," he said.
Dighole stressed that investments in expressways, roads, bridges, tunnels and other infrastructure ultimately benefit the public, including farmers, by improving connectivity and lowering transport costs.
He said efficient transport infrastructure is especially vital for perishable produce such as onions, vegetables and fruits, as quicker access to markets helps preserve quality and improves the chances of securing better prices.
Clarifying that the association was not aligned with any political party, Dighole said it would continue to back measures aimed at improving farmers' welfare.
"Cities and villages are equally important for Maharashtra's development. Along with the inconvenience faced by urban residents, farmers' suffering also deserves an equally sincere hearing," he added.
With PTI inputs