Show same concern for farmers as traffic snarls: Onion growers' body to Maharashtra govt

The Maharashtra State Onion Growers' Association on Saturday urged the state government to accord the same urgency to farmers devastated by erratic weather as it does to traffic disruptions such as the recent landslide on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

Association president Bharat Dighole said while traffic snarls in cities during heavy rain receive immediate attention, the recurring financial distress faced by farmers due to natural calamities and falling crop prices is rarely treated with similar seriousness.

"When traffic comes to a standstill in cities for a few hours, the entire state's attention is drawn to it. But when excessive rains, hailstorms, unseasonal showers, floods or drought destroy farmers' crops, the same amount of concern is rarely seen," Dighole said in a statement.

He noted that farmers routinely contend with crop diseases, erratic weather, price crashes and transport bottlenecks, often incurring losses worth lakhs of rupees in a single day, yet continue cultivating with resilience.

Referring to the landslide that disrupted traffic on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Dighole described it as a temporary consequence of heavy rainfall and said such incidents could occur during large infrastructure projects or natural disasters.