When the war reached an Indian village

Late one recent afternoon in Bhoom, a drought-prone town in Maharashtra’s Dharashiv district, I met a farmer leaving a petrol station with two plastic cans of diesel strapped to his motorcycle.

Tukaram Masal owns two tractors. During the sowing season, he rents them out to neighbouring farmers in his village of Wakwad to supplement his income from a small dryland farm and dairy business. But this year, finding diesel has become a task. “You have to keep looking,” he said. “One pump gives a little, another gives a little. You can’t depend on one place.”

The kharif sowing season is approaching. The monsoon has arrived in parts of Maharashtra. Yet in villages across the state, conversations are not just about rainfall and crops. They are about diesel, fertilisers, freight charges, shipping routes and export markets. The reason lies thousands of kilometres away.

The war in West Asia has not exactly created a crisis in the countryside. Rather, it has exposed and intensified existing vulnerabilities.

In Nashik district, India’s onion capital, the crisis has acquired a distinctly local form. Over three decades, Nashik’s onion economy grew alongside expanding domestic and international markets. Entire local economies evolved around the production, storage and movement of onions. Nashik has 22 APMCs, doing business worth crores of rupees.

Farmers invested in storage structures, irrigation and mechanisation, tractors, vehicles, better homes, better education. Farmers-turned-traders built networks extending to the Gulf, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and other destinations.

One young farmer-trader Tushar Dawange, whom I have known for a decade now and who also grows grapes, told me he owes his sprawling home and prosperity to onions.

This year, the foundations of that prosperity have been shaken.