If you don't want books, give them to some country that values heritage: SC to Centre
The court directed the Centre not to move the 8.5 lakh books until the next hearing on 20 November
The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Centre not to shift books from Delhi's 135-year-old Central Secretariat Library until the next hearing of the matter on 20 November, expressing concern over the arrangements for preserving its collection of around 8.5 lakh books under the Central Vista redevelopment plan.
A bench of Justices Sanjay Kumar and Sanjeev Sachdeva questioned the government's approach to relocating the library, which is currently housed in Shastri Bhavan, a building proposed to be demolished as part of the redevelopment project.
"You appear to be in a hurry to get done with this. What are you planning to do with these books? There seems to be an ad hoc approach. You are not bothered about these books; this is some heritage," Justice Kumar said.
Pointing to the historical value of the collection, he said some of the books dated back to 1702.
"If you don't want them, give them to some other country that will take care and value them. At least, show some respect to these books; eight-and-a-half lakh books are thrown to the wind," he observed.
The bench subsequently told Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, that the books should not be shifted before the next hearing.
The court was hearing a suo motu case titled In Re: 135-yr-old library, 8.5 lakh books -- and no room in the new Central Vista plan.
Amicus seeks clarity on space for library
Senior advocate Haripriya Padmanabhan, appointed as amicus curiae in the matter, told the court that there appeared to be urgency in shifting the books by November. She sought an order stopping the relocation until adequate arrangements were clarified.
Padmanabhan also sought details of the space available at the proposed new location, including a comparison of the area currently occupied by bookshelves and the space being allotted in the new premises.
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She said around two lakh books belonging to the library had been kept at a location in RK Puram for the past 15 years and were in an "atrocious condition".
Bhati informed the bench that the Centre had filed an affidavit on Monday, although it had not yet been placed on record.
She also submitted that the books stored in RK Puram belonged to the Tulsi Sadan Library. The bench asked the amicus to verify whether those books carried the library's identification tags.
Supreme Court had earlier sought layout details
On 5 October, the Supreme Court had asked the Centre to provide the actual layout plan and details of the area proposed for the Central Secretariat Library under the Central Vista redevelopment project.
The bench had sought clarification on whether the proposed space would accommodate books currently housed in Shastri Bhavan as well as those stored in cartons at RK Puram, which had reportedly remained unopened since 2011.
The Centre had earlier told the court that the library currently occupies 4,144 square metres and would be allotted around 5,200 square metres at the new location.
The library has been housed across four floors of Shastri Bhavan since 1969. The Indian Express had reported that the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs had allotted only two rooms for it in the Kartavya Bhawan-2 complex.
The Union housing ministry, however, had said that space for the library had been provided under the Central Vista redevelopment plan and that the necessary construction process was underway.