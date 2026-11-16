If you don't want books, give them to some country that values heritage: SC to Centre

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Centre not to shift books from Delhi's 135-year-old Central Secretariat Library until the next hearing of the matter on 20 November, expressing concern over the arrangements for preserving its collection of around 8.5 lakh books under the Central Vista redevelopment plan.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kumar and Sanjeev Sachdeva questioned the government's approach to relocating the library, which is currently housed in Shastri Bhavan, a building proposed to be demolished as part of the redevelopment project.

"You appear to be in a hurry to get done with this. What are you planning to do with these books? There seems to be an ad hoc approach. You are not bothered about these books; this is some heritage," Justice Kumar said.

Pointing to the historical value of the collection, he said some of the books dated back to 1702.

"If you don't want them, give them to some other country that will take care and value them. At least, show some respect to these books; eight-and-a-half lakh books are thrown to the wind," he observed.

The bench subsequently told Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, that the books should not be shifted before the next hearing.

The court was hearing a suo motu case titled In Re: 135-yr-old library, 8.5 lakh books -- and no room in the new Central Vista plan.

Amicus seeks clarity on space for library

Senior advocate Haripriya Padmanabhan, appointed as amicus curiae in the matter, told the court that there appeared to be urgency in shifting the books by November. She sought an order stopping the relocation until adequate arrangements were clarified.

Padmanabhan also sought details of the space available at the proposed new location, including a comparison of the area currently occupied by bookshelves and the space being allotted in the new premises.