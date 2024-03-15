Shraddha Walkar case: Unlock Aaftab for 8 hours a day, Delhi HC to Tihar Jail

The Delhi High Court asked the Tihar Jail authorities on Friday, 15 March, to allow Aaftab Amin Poonawala, the main accused in the sensational Shraddha Walker murder case, to come out in the open for eight hours a day before lodging him in a solitary cell at night.

The order was passed by a bench headed by justice Suresh Kumar Kait on a petition filed by Poonawala, contending that under the garb of security, he cannot be kept in solitary confinement.

Poonawala's lawyer claimed that unlike other inmates who are taken out for eight hours a day, Poonawala is allowed to be out for an hour each in the morning and evening.

"Since it is the request of the petitioner's counsel, we direct the jail authorities to unlock him for eight hours, as applicable to other prisoners, and during the night, he be lodged in a solitary cell," the bench, also comprising justice Girish Kathpalia, ordered.