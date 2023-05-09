Shraddha Walkar murder: Delhi court frames charges against accused Aaftab Poonawala

A court in New Delhi on Tuesday framed charges of murder and disappearance of evidence against Aaftab Amin Poonawala who is accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar to death and chopping her body into pieces.



Additional Sessions Judge Manisha Khurana Kakkar said prima facie a case for offences under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) was made out against the accused.



Poonawala, however, denied the charges and demanded a trial. The matter has been posted for further proceedings on June 1.