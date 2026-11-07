Sibal proposes uninterrupted Modi–Rahul question-and-answer exchange in Parliament

Kapil Sibal proposes an uninterrupted question-and-answer exchange between Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi in Parliament.

He questions Amit Shah’s apparent shift from opposing a parliamentary debate on electoral roll revision to offering a special session.

The proposal follows Gandhi’s repeated debate challenges and BJP criticism of his approach.

Rajya Sabha member Kapil Sibal on Saturday proposed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi question each other directly in Parliament, with no interruptions from other members.

The suggestion comes amid Gandhi’s repeated challenges to Modi for an open debate and a dispute over whether Parliament should discuss the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Addressing a press conference, Sibal said the prime minister and the Leader of the Opposition should sit across from each other and exchange questions for as long as necessary.

“Let the Prime Minister question the Leader of the Opposition and let the Leader of the Opposition question the Prime Minister,” he said, calling for an uninterrupted discussion on key issues.

Sibal also challenged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to explain what he described as a reversal in the government’s position on a parliamentary debate on SIR.

According to Sibal, Shah had told Parliament in December last year that electoral roll revision was an Election Commission matter in which the government had no role. On Thursday, however, Shah said the government was open to convening a special parliamentary session to discuss it.

“Why this sudden change of stance? If you are now willing to call a session, does that mean SIR is indeed your responsibility?” Sibal asked.