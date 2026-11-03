Rahul challenges Modi to open debate over ‘anti-national’ charge

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to an open debate over his allegation that the Opposition was anti-national, and asked why the prime minister had not filed a defamation case against him over claims of foreign connections.

In a post on X, Gandhi said 24 hours had passed since his earlier challenge to Modi to debate allegations that the Opposition was taking foreign help to destabilise the country.

“It’s been 24 hours since I challenged you, Modi ji. You say the Opposition is anti-national. Choose any stage, any venue, and debate me on this – Who is anti-national? Who has connections with foreign forces? And what is the nature of those connections? Let’s do this as soon as possible. Daro mat!” he said.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha proposed that both leaders sit across a table, with the media and young people present. He also suggested that Modi could choose the judge for the debate, even naming RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat as a possible choice.

Gandhi said the discussion could cover the financial system, the circumstances surrounding the US deal, why it was concluded so quickly and why the Cabinet was not informed. He also raised the Adani case and the Epstein controversy.

“Let the truth come out. Let everything be crystal clear. You make allegations against me, don’t you? Come forward. Everything will become clear,” he said.