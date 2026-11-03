Rahul challenges Modi to open debate over ‘anti-national’ charge
Cong leader asks prime minister to debate allegations of foreign links, while also raising questions about US deal, Adani case and the Epstein controversy
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to an open debate over his allegation that the Opposition was anti-national, and asked why the prime minister had not filed a defamation case against him over claims of foreign connections.
In a post on X, Gandhi said 24 hours had passed since his earlier challenge to Modi to debate allegations that the Opposition was taking foreign help to destabilise the country.
“It’s been 24 hours since I challenged you, Modi ji. You say the Opposition is anti-national. Choose any stage, any venue, and debate me on this – Who is anti-national? Who has connections with foreign forces? And what is the nature of those connections? Let’s do this as soon as possible. Daro mat!” he said.
The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha proposed that both leaders sit across a table, with the media and young people present. He also suggested that Modi could choose the judge for the debate, even naming RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat as a possible choice.
Gandhi said the discussion could cover the financial system, the circumstances surrounding the US deal, why it was concluded so quickly and why the Cabinet was not informed. He also raised the Adani case and the Epstein controversy.
“Let the truth come out. Let everything be crystal clear. You make allegations against me, don’t you? Come forward. Everything will become clear,” he said.
Rahul asks Modi to file defamation case
Gandhi also questioned why Modi had not initiated defamation proceedings over his allegations of foreign connections.
“You’ve filed defamation cases against me over other matters. I think there are around 45 defamation cases against me. But on this issue of the debate, on the question of foreign connections, you haven’t filed a defamation case. Go ahead, file one. We’ll discuss that openly too,” he said.
Union minister Kiren Rijiju, meanwhile, mocked Gandhi's challenge, saying that high-level debates were meant to be held between “matured people”.
Comparing Gandhi's remarks to “Islamic fundamentalists talking about secularism”, Rijiju accused the Congress leader of pushing agendas that benefited India's enemies while accusing others of having foreign support.
“Pushing agendas of India's enemies yet accusing others of foreign support is self-ridiculing,” Rijiju said in a post on X.
Modi had accused Opposition of obstructing development
The exchange follows Modi's remarks during a visit to Gujarat on Saturday, when he alleged that forces within the country were creating instability by spreading rumours and lies even as India faced external challenges.
Taking a swipe at the Opposition, Modi said it had become an “Avrodh Paksh” (obstructionist bloc) instead of a “Virodh Paksh” (Opposition).
“In their frustration, these people are standing as obstacles in the way of the country’s development. This is not opposition; this is obstruction,” he said.
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Rahul Gandhi challenges PM Modi to an open debate over allegations that the Opposition is anti-national, asking him to address claims of foreign connections. He also questions why Modi has not filed a defamation case over the allegations.