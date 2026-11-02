Tikait calls for Opposition 'mega rallies' across states, asks Rahul to lead

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday urged Opposition parties to organise large rallies across all states following the INDIA bloc's gathering at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, calling for an “ideological revolution” to save the country.

Speaking to mediapersons in Ghaziabad, Tikait said the Opposition should expand its campaign beyond the national capital and mobilise people across the country. He suggested that Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi take the initiative.

“The Opposition should organise a mega rally in every state just as it did at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi. An ideological revolution is necessary to save the country,” he said.

Backing the youth-led Cockroach Janta Party, Tikait said Generation Z would play an important role in changing the country's politics and government.