Tikait calls for Opposition 'mega rallies' across states, asks Rahul to lead
The BKU leader seeks nationwide mobilisation after the INDIA bloc's Ramlila Maidan rally and demands a uniform sugarcane purchase price of Rs 550 per quintal
Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday urged Opposition parties to organise large rallies across all states following the INDIA bloc's gathering at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, calling for an “ideological revolution” to save the country.
Speaking to mediapersons in Ghaziabad, Tikait said the Opposition should expand its campaign beyond the national capital and mobilise people across the country. He suggested that Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi take the initiative.
“The Opposition should organise a mega rally in every state just as it did at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi. An ideological revolution is necessary to save the country,” he said.
Backing the youth-led Cockroach Janta Party, Tikait said Generation Z would play an important role in changing the country's politics and government.
He also accused the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government of failing to address the demands of sugarcane farmers or hold discussions with their representatives. He said there had been no dialogue since 22 January 2021.
The BKU is demanding a uniform sugarcane purchase price of Rs 550 per quintal across the country, arguing that farmers should receive the same rate irrespective of the state.
Tikait was in Ghaziabad to attend a hearing in a 2014 criminal case involving 36 accused, including him. The hearing was deferred as the judge was on leave. The next hearing has been scheduled for 12 November, his advocate Ajayveer Chaudhary said.
The INDIA bloc held a rally at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday against alleged electoral irregularities linked to the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.