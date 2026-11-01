Listen to Kanta Prasad, Kunne Lal, Waheed and N. Sridhar on why Gyanesh Kumar must go

Anita Jaiswal, a daily wage earner and single mother in Delhi, deposed that she arrived in Delhi in 2003 and had been voting in elections since 2012. She held up her voter ID and said, "From 2012 to 2025, I voted in every election. My vote made MPs and ministers; but one day at a cyber cafe, I found out that my voter ID was deleted. Who gave you the right to delete it? You can't give me a job, can't give me a house. Then who gave you the right to take my right to vote away?"

Her court case, her bank account, her daughter's scholarship, all built around that voter ID had been wiped out; and she is now expected to forgo wages to stand in queues and fill up ‘Form 6’ to register as a new voter.

Supreme Court lawyer Shahrukh Alam in her brief intervention said she felt SIR was an assault on her dignity as a citizen, as a woman and as a Muslim. She found it appalling that people are not consulted before deciding on policies that impact their lives. She would like to know as a citizen why SIR was initiated and what was the need for the exercise. The courts have been telling citizens to trust institutions, to fill up forms, and appeal if not satisfied. But nobody is saying who will pay for lost man-hours and productivity, and indeed, lost wages.

Listening to others arguing that Gyanesh Kumar must go, she said, she was wondering if there was any reason why Gyanesh Kumar must stay. She had not found a single good reason for the CEC to continue in office.

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar, who presided over the public impeachment, in her concluding remarks said, “I am overwhelmed. In my long political career, and as Lok Sabha Speaker for five years, I have never attended a meeting like this." Complimenting the organisers, she extended her support to the pressure being mounted by people on public institutions.