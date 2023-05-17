Siddaramaiah meets Rahul amid suspense over new Karnataka CM

On Monday night, party sources had said that the Congress chief will decide on the next CM of Karnataka after discussing the result of the secret ballot voting with UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former party chief Rahul Gandhi. Sonia Gandhi is currently in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla.

On Monday, all the three observers submitted their report to Kharge and the meeting of the party leaders lasted for over five hours. Veteran leader Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are vying for the top post.