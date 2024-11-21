Siddaramaiah seeks higher agricultural loans, meets FM on farmers' interests

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah met Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday, urging her to intervene and increase the short-term agricultural loans (SAO) limit for the fiscal year 2024-25.

In the meeting held at North Block, the chief minister highlighted a sharp decline in the proposed loan allocation by NABARD (National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development), which has sanctioned only Rs 2,340 crore against the state's applied for limit of Rs 9,162 crore, a 58 per cent reduction compared to the previous year's Rs 5,600 crore.

Presenting a detailed representation, Siddaramaiah emphasised that Karnataka aims to disburse short-term agricultural loans worth Rs 25,000 crore to 35 lakh farmers in 2024-25.