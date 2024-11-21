Siddaramaiah directs officials not to cancel ration cards of poor families

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday, 20 November, instructed the Food Department officials not to cancel the ration cards of poor families.

The order follows controversy over reports that over 22.6 lakh Below the Poverty Line (BPL) cardholders were deemed ineligible.

The chief minister ordered that if the ration cards of any family other than government employees and income tax payers are cancelled, they should be returned immediately, the chief minister's office said in a statement.

"The chief minister has warned that action will be taken against the Food Department officials if the ration cards of poor families are cancelled without any reason," it added.

Official sources said the Karnataka government has identified 22.63 lakh ineligible BPL card holders in the state as it decided to revise the list.

They said the state did a survey of BPL cardholders in August this year, which revealed that there are 22,62,482 ineligible BPL cardholders. Now the government is contemplating cancelling them.