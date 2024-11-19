Karnataka govt to establish 3 dedicated global innovation districts: Siddaramaiah

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday, 19 November, announced that the state government would establish three dedicated global innovation districts in Bengaluru, Mysuru and Belagavi.

"These will be dedicated parks for GCCs (Global Capability Centres) to set up shop here in the state," he said after inaugurating the 27th edition of Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) here.

He noted that the state had recently launched India's first dedicated Global Capability Centres (GCC) policy, aimed at empowering and supporting these centres.

The three-day tech conclave is organised by the State government's Department of Electronics, IT and BT, with Australia being the official country-partner for the event.

The chief minister said the Bengaluru Global Innovation District will be part of the Knowledge, Well-being, and Innovation City (KWIN City), which will serve as a global hub for innovation and research.

"Our state is a preferred destination for GCCs, thanks to its unmatched engineering talent and the highest number of AI professionals globally. This will further be strengthened by our initiatives under 'NIPUNA Karnataka' which will be a program designed to create industry-ready workforce," he said.